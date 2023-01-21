MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday a new program aimed at highlighting local eateries.
Each month, the chamber will dedicate a week to highlighting one eating establishment as part of Lunch Local.
The first Lunch Local site is Clear Creek Catering, located at 130 N. Depot St., from Jan. 23-27.
The chamber encourages lunchtime guests at Clear Creek to post selfies with the hashtag #LunchLocal and to tag the restaurant and the chamber during that week.