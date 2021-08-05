MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is hopeful as it nears the end of its search for a new executive director.
Gentry Martin, chamber president, said when the search began the chamber was concerned because of the current labor shortage. However, that fear has since diminished.
“We’ve actually got a lot of good candidates’ resumes,” Martin said. “Now we’re realizing that hopefully the vacancy will be very short-lived.”
With many names in the running, the chamber hopes to have the position filled within the next couple weeks.
“At this point, we just need somebody that’s going to step in and continue the hard work that Lily (White) has started,” Martin said.
Having entered the position in September 2016, White has been executive director just under five years.
“I think something that Lily was able to do really well that we would like to continue is just her communication skills,” Martin said, adding that the ability to foster healthy relationships is essential to the chamber. Because the position involves being the face of the organization, the executive director must be willing to lead a professional lifestyle.
“(White’s) shoes are going to be really hard to fill,” Martin said. “She’s been just absolutely essential to where the chamber’s come along the last five years.”
White recalled how outdated the chamber’s technology was when she became executive director, stating that it took three hours to set up an email signature.
“In Lily’s time here, we have made so much change.” Martin said, continuing that White has updated the chamber and organized important information.
White mentioned that when she first became executive director, she created a binder detailing the ins-and-outs of the chamber, in case of an emergency.
“The whole reason we’re going to be able to transition so smoothly is from the hard work that she’s done,” Martin said.
As the chamber moves forward, Martin said the biggest challenge is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused hardships for local businesses. He said the uncertainty of the pandemic makes businesses nervous. The chamber hopes the new director will make efforts to ease these tensions.
“We’re going to have to constantly adapt to what unfolds in front of us,” Martin said.
For more than 100 years, the chamber has adapted alongside the Maryville community. It has made significant strides during White’s time as executive director. To be successful, the chamber’s new executive director must continue on this path, Martin said.