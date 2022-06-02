MARYVILLE, Mo. — Lash Lab + Beauty Bar owner Ciera Martin exclaimed as a confetti cannon exploded during the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
Starting her beauty practice in Iowa, Martin said she went to esthetics school.
"I enjoy it," Martin said. "I like doing it. I like making other people feel good about themselves, and feel beautiful."
The business, which opened in April, is located at 114 E. Second St., and offers numerous professional beauty services for eyelashes, eyebrows and nails.
The business also offers spray tans and will have a nurse provide Botox injections once a month by appointment.
Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, appointments may be made online.
Other consultants and stylists working at the salon include Libby King, lash tech; Yesenia Estrela, nail tech; Kaitlyn Cleveanger, lash tech; and Sasha Yeary, nail tech apprentice. Chamber members joined chamber Director Amy Gessert; and chamber office manager Nicole Grady in welcoming the new business to town.