MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bedecked in their finest 1920s flapper-style attire, people were out in force at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet held at the Mozingo Event Center.
The theme for the evening was The Roaring Twenties and attendees took it seriously, some even ordering gowns and headbands months ahead of the event.
So many people arrived for the evening of awards and networking, that three more tables and many stacks of chairs were quickly mustered by a few chamber members and Mozingo Event Center staff.
Chamber board interim president Tyler Tapps spoke only briefly about his reason for being involved in the chamber, since he’s only briefly (about three weeks) been in the role.
He asked Nicole Grady, chamber office manager to stand noting that the office has had a lot of transition in recent years.
“A lot of people had to step up and nobody has stepped up more than Nicole,” Tapps said. “I would like all of you to give her a big round of applause. … We are just very blessed and thankful to have you, so thank you, Nicole.”
He recognized former executive director Amy Gessert for helping the chamber during her tenure and Kathie for all her hard work at the Maryville License Bureau.
“(I’m thankful) for being a part of this board,” Tapps said. “We have a lot of strong people with strong personalities and a lot of people who really care about the community and growth. That’s what really drives me. For me it’s about people and working with people.”
Lastly he announced to the group that the board selected Becky Albrecht as its new executive director starting Sept. 1, who was not on hand at the event due to a prior commitment.
Awards
Leadership Maryville Class of 2022
The Leadership Maryville Class of 2022 was recognized during a short ceremony and those members of the 35th class on hand received framed certificates for their graduation from the class.
Current leadership students, known as Class 35, chose to raise funds to purchase a new front sign for the New Nodaway Humane Society. On June 9, Class 35 presented a check for $639 to the shelter.
“Leadership Maryville is all about learning more about our community, and stretching your own limits to how you lead,” said Gessert in a June 16 article. “It’s a great opportunity for both up-and-coming leaders to build a network and seasoned leaders to sharpen their skills. Both types of leaders will leave the class with stronger ties to our community and more confidence and resources in building towards our shared future. I’m proud of this group for coming together and excited to see them continue to grow as leaders in our community.”
Spearhead Award
Gentry Martin presented the chamber’s Spearhead Award to Tom Shelton, a chamber board member who he said embodies the tenets of the award: someone who demonstrates exemplary support in making sure that the chamber’s goals are reached; a person who provides valuable service to the chamber and participation in events; serves as an example of excellence in business and professional activities.
“While I can look around this room and see at least a dozen people worthy of this award, it gives me great pleasure to recognize this recipient in particular,” Martin said. “His financial knowledge has been absolutely key in managing the complicated chamber budget the past three years.”
Fred Von Behren Good Citizen Award
Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, presented the Fred Von Behren Good Citizen Award to Clarence Green.
“There’s nobody more deserving to have this award named after them than Fred Von Behren,” Blackford said after asking Suzanne Von Behren, Fred’s daughter, to join him in front of the large crowd. “The fact that we were able to carry his legacy forward in this award and tonight in giving it to somebody who is very deserving is a compliment to you and your family and I want to thank you for being here tonight. Thank you, appreciate it.”
Introducing Green, Blackford said that it’s not very often he gets to introduce someone who needs no introduction.
“He’s a very humble leader and I … am just so pleased to be able to call him a friend,” he said.
Among his many accolades, Blackford said he’s been selected as a member of the Top 50 Missourians You Should Know, but has more than 25 years background in law enforcement recently received his doctorate is sociology and has taken on any challenged offered him including as interim president at Northwest Missouri State University.
“What he’s probably most proud of all of this is his wife Chelli and his four children which I know are his pride and joy,” Blackford said.
Chamber Business of the Year Award
Anne Long presented the Chamber Business of the Year Award to the Association of Group Homes and Nodaway County Services.
“This award is given to a business that has demonstrated leadership and drive, making a business leader and community,” she said.
Long went on to tell the audience that the business has had the welfare of the community in mind since its beginning in 1984. Now, the business is the ninth largest employer in the community employing more than 170 people.
“They have been a pillar in our community for many years,” she said. “And together both agencies support their mission of helping people reaching their fullest potential to live the life they want and ensure that they are treated with dignity, respect and compassion.”
Chamber Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award
Blackford introduced Kay and Merlin Atkins as recipients of this year’s Chamber Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award.
“Those who don’t know about The Ministry Center, that’s partially because The Ministry Center doesn’t say a lot about itself,” he said. “It serves very humbly and takes care of thousands of individuals every year with food and clothing and just a sincere and honest respect for individuals and a desire to make this community better.”
Now in its 25th year, the center is open three days a week for food distribution and delivers some around the county as well. The Clothing Room takes donations as well.
“You guys may know this, they love your donations, but they don’t want your trash,” Blackford said. “All right, so that’s an editorial comment from me.”
The clothing side of the center is open two days a week to meet the need of people in this community to shop for free.
Blackford said the Atkins’ have been married 59 years and for 25 of those, they’ve been working hand-in-hand at the center.
Merlin Atkins, executive director of The Ministry Center, accepted award on behalf of the center.
“My relationship with people has been with people I know and when you come to The Ministry Center I hope I don’t treat you any different than Nate (Jaster) treats one of his customers at Hy-Vee, because … they need help. There’s nothing more to do than to help them. And they get judged too much by others in the community. A lot of them never had a chance.”
5 Under 35
Doug Meyer, creator of the 5 Under 35 award, presented four for of the five winners who were able to attend with their plaques.
He spoke briefly about how the award came to be and why it is important to recognize those young individuals in the community who are helping it to grow.
Those in attendance included: Dakota Beemer, Maggie Rockwood, Glenna Schantz and Anthony Williams. The fifth recipient Joe Frueh was unable to attend due to another engagement.