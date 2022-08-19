MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bedecked in their finest 1920s flapper-style attire, people were out in force at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet held at the Mozingo Event Center.

The theme for the evening was The Roaring Twenties and attendees took it seriously, some even ordering gowns and headbands months ahead of the event.

IMG_2826.jpg
Nicole Grady, office manager at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, stands to be recognized for her dedication to the chamber in a tumultuous period over the last several months. The event was held Thursday night at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet at the Mozingo Event Center.
IMG_2731.jpg
Leadership Maryville Class of 35 members are shown Thursday at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet held at the Mozingo Event Center. Shown from left are Ken Garner, Kathryn Falke, Catherine Gast, Bryan Nigh, Kim Stiens and Jacque Colwell.
IMG_2744.jpg
Gentry Martin presents the Spearhead Award to Tom Shelton, left, on Thursday night at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet at the Mozingo Event Center.
IMG_2758.jpg
Clarence Green hugs Nate Blackford after he is presented with the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce's Fred Von Behren Good Citizen Award on Thursday night at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet at the Mozingo Event Center.
Fred Von Behren Good Citizen Award.jpg
Clarence Green and Suzanne Von Behren stand Thursday night at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet at the Mozingo Event Center.
IMG_2780.jpg
Employees with the Association of Group Homes and Nodaway County Services stand after receiving the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year on Thursday night at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet at the Mozingo Event Center.
IMG_2790.jpg
Merlin Atkins, right, hands the microphone to Nate Blackford after speaking about how important the work at The Ministry Center has been for the people he and his wife Kay, left, have helped in the 25 years its been open. The Ministry Center received the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce's Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award on Thursday night at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet at the Mozingo Event Center.
IMG_2862.jpg
