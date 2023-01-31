MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 36th cohort of Leadership Maryville is set to begin on Friday, Jan. 27.
According to a news release, 13 area individuals will participate in the seven-month program designed to both nurture leadership skills and create awareness of community needs and resources.
The program was established in 1986 through a partnership between the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and the University of Missouri Extension of Nodaway County, noted the release.
Participants meet once per month January through July starting with a full-day opening retreat led by renowned inspirational speaker Tim Crowley. Each month thereafter, participants will take part in six, half-day sessions covering diversity, local government, agriculture and industry, economic development and small business, health care and emergency services, education and youth, and community organizations.
In addition, the class will participate in a special two-day trip on Feb. 7 and 8 to Jefferson City to attend Great Northwest Days and complete a class community project.
Cohort 36 participants include: Annie Arvidson, with the Maryville Public Library; Lauren Adams, with the Northwest Missouri State University Communications and Marketing Department; Stian Bjotveit, with the Maryville Public Library; Amanda Brown, with Mozingo Lake Recreation Park; Bailey Christensen, with Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville; Jim Dropinski, with Kawasaki; Taylor Farris, with Bank Midwest; Bailey Fergison, with Maryville Parks and Recreation and Bearcat Boogie; Logan Lightfoot, superintendent of the Maryville R-II School District; Annie Punt, with Northwest; and Grace Stephens, with Northwest’s Career Services.