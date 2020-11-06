MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have named Ryan Gessert as the recipient of the October Customer Service Award.
Nominated by Paula Martin for his “over-the-top” customer service, Gessert helped her during a frustrating and very hot air conditioning issue this summer.
“When my air conditioning unit quit working this summer, I called Sears to see about a replacement,” she said in her nomination.
Throughout the very frustrating process, she found out her unit was more than 20 years old and it took quite a bit of work to figure out the correct replacement unit. According to a news release, Gessert went above and beyond helping a customer by making numerous calls and not stopping the search until he found a replacement that would work.
“After that experience, I knew that when I needed anything, Ryan would be the first person to call, because he truly made me feel like a valued customer. And for that reason I believe Ryan is more than deserving of this recognition.”
To nominate a customer service representative who has gone above and beyond the call of duty visit the chamber website: maryvillechamber.com/nominations.