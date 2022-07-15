MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized Bearcat Boogie Dance Studio as its July Business of the Month on Wednesday at the studio.
According to a news release, the chamber recognizes the importance of customer service and honors local businesses that serve and support the community with the highest degree of care and professionalism.
“Bearcat Boogie always has a fun and welcoming atmosphere,” said Nicole Grady, with the chamber. “They have been incredibly involved with our community any chance they are given to do so.”
The chamber seeks to further highlight area businesses that do extremely well in community involvement, economic growth, customer service and professional relationships. In order to recognize a business, one must be nominated. To do this, visit maryvillechamber.com and fill out a short form located under the “Member” menu.
All nominations will remain under consideration for three months from the date of submission. When nominating a business, please keep the following criteria in mind: Customer Service — ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff, social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities, and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.
To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:
- Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.
- Provide superior customer service and/or products.
- Considered a successful and professional business by peers.
Ambassadors will meet again Aug. 8 to select the next Business of the Month.