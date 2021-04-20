MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have announced its March Customer Service awardee, Tracy Younger, a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County.
Nominated by BBBS director Lynette Harbin, Younger has been volunteering her time to the nonprofit organization for a couple months and making the most of handling donations.
“Tracy found a need in the organization and has since invested several hours weekly to check donation bins, clean and organize the storage area and created new funding opportunities for the organization after previous routes changed,” Harbin noted in her nomination. “I truly don’t know what we would do without her.”
The Chamber Ambassadors thanked Tracy for her commitment to serving Big Brothers Big Sisters and Nodaway County citizens.
To nominate a service representative who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, visit www.maryvillechamber.com/nominations.