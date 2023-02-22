MARYVILLE, Mo. — Hype Nutrition is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for February.
Owned and operated by Reba Dyche, Hype Nutrition has been in business and a chamber member for about a year and a half. In the nomination letter, the nominator praised the store’s quality products and fast, friendly service — particularly its delivery to local businesses.
“Staff is always friendly and gets people in and out quickly,” the nominator said in the online nomination form. “They also do small business delivery so when I can’t leave work, I can still get my fix. lol Seriously, the delivery is a big service.”
Hype runs holiday specials and maintains a menu with lots of choices: teas, coffees, snacks, breakfast items and even merchandise.
“The Chamber is proud to have Hype as a member and a community partner,” a news release from the chamber said.
The Business of the Month award recognizes businesses that demonstrate community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships. To be eligible, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and meet at least one of the following selection criteria:
Demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the chamber
Provided superior customer service and/or products
Considered a successful and professional business by peers
Nominations may be made by any customer or chamber member through the online nomination form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.
All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.
The chamber asks nominators to keep the following in mind when making nominations: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long-term commitment to local economic growth and proactive hiring standards for community members.
The deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.