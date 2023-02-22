Hype Nutriti
Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, presents the chamber’s February Business of the Month award to Reba Dyche and employees of Hype Nutrition on Wednesday morning, accompanied by the Chamber Ambassadors.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Hype Nutrition is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for February.

Owned and operated by Reba Dyche, Hype Nutrition has been in business and a chamber member for about a year and a half. In the nomination letter, the nominator praised the store’s quality products and fast, friendly service — particularly its delivery to local businesses.

