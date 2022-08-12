Chamber Business of the Month - August
Nicole Grady with the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors presents the chamber’s Business of the Month sign to Maryville Parks and Recreation Executive Director Jeff Stubblefield and staff members. Shown in the front row from left are Chamber Ambassador Twyla Martin; Grady; Stubblefield; Steve Griffith, MPR facility maintenance supervisor; Bailey Fergison, MPR special events and marketing manager and Chamber Ambassador Brianna Dillavou.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized Maryville Parks and Recreation for the vital role it plays as part of a vibrant community.

The Chamber Ambassadors selected the organization from community-sourced nominations. According to the August recipient’s nominator, “Maryville Parks and Rec continues to provide numerous opportunities and activities for our community. From youth to adult there is something for everyone. With maintaining the community center, aquatic center, splash pad and over 12 parks they are constantly working hard to provide for Maryville. The staff are welcoming and work together beautifully!”

