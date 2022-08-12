MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized Maryville Parks and Recreation for the vital role it plays as part of a vibrant community.
The Chamber Ambassadors selected the organization from community-sourced nominations. According to the August recipient’s nominator, “Maryville Parks and Rec continues to provide numerous opportunities and activities for our community. From youth to adult there is something for everyone. With maintaining the community center, aquatic center, splash pad and over 12 parks they are constantly working hard to provide for Maryville. The staff are welcoming and work together beautifully!”
The chamber works each month to highlight local businesses that serve the community with the highest degree of care and professionalism, noted a news release.
“MPR greatly appreciates the chamber and the work it does for our community and is grateful to be selected as the Business of the Month,” Jeff Stubblefield, MPR executive director said in an email to The Forum.
The award is presented to a chamber member in good standing that does extremely well in community involvement, economic growth, customer service and professional relationships.
“Maryville Parks and Recreation provides so many opportunities and activities for our community to host and take part in,” Nicole Grady, with the chamber, said in a statement. “The staff works very hard to maintain all of their facilities including the parks, aquatic center, splash pad and community center.”
To be eligible for the award, the chamber member must be in good standing and fit at least one of the following selection criteria:
- Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the chamber;
- Provide superior customer service and/or products;
- Considered a successful and professional business by peers.
To help the chamber recognize an area business, nominate online at maryvillechamber.com. All verified nominations will remain in consideration for three months from the date of submission. Ambassadors will meet again on Sept. 12 to select next month’s honoree. Nominations should be made by the first Friday of each month.