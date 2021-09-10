MARYVILLE, Mo. — Whether it is families, kids or college students, Board Game Café’s goal is to reach everyone.
The business is more than board games; people come in to conduct meetings and study.
“We’re also a café,” owner Scott Copeland said. “We’re the traditional coffee shop; we have people come in for the Wi-Fi and coffee.”
The business has also opened its doors to various groups and organizations since its start in November 2017, including the homeschoolers’ book club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Association of Group Homes.
Now that Northwest Missouri State University is back in session, Copeland stated the café is preparing for its busy season.
“We’re working on some different things to do as business picks up and the college students are looking for more things to do,” Copeland said, adding that the café has a marketing intern who will help plan upcoming events.
The café plans to have a free role playing game day in October and other specials throughout the Halloween season. The business also has giveaways on social media on the first Friday of each month.
Along with special events, Copeland said he plans to offer more baked goods and board games.
The game library is updated every month. New games and game requests are taken into consideration, and worn-out games and missing pieces are replaced. A five dollar library pass — which gives players all-day access to more than 500 board games — funds new games and maintains and replaces old ones.
Copeland said the café continues to grow and adapt amid changes. Prior to the COVID-19 health crisis, business was on track to meet its five-year plan during its third year of business.
One of the café’s key tenets is “reconnect.” Social distancing has caused reconnecting to look different, which has been difficult for the café. Before the pandemic, individuals used signs that said “players wanted,” and strangers would play games together. Now, players stay within their own groups.
The café will continue to adapt when its building lease ends in December. Though Copeland does not have a specific location yet, he plans to stay in Maryville
Copeland said community support has been helpful during these difficulties, adding that he hopes to continue providing the café’s services for Maryville for years to come.
“It was a rough year, but we bounced back,” Copeland said. “The support of the community has been incredible.”