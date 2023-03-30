This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bolder Industries, whose headquarters is in Boulder, Colorado, began operating its local innovative tire-recycling facility in 2014 and has continually worked to upgrade and perfect the 24,000-square-foot facility, investing in its employees and the local community. This year, the global company is planning to move forward with new plants, including one in Terre Haute, Indiana, and another in Antwerp, Belgium.
Recently the company, which employs roughly about 35 employees in Maryville, went through some restructuring that Jessica Hogan, vice president of Strategy & Communications for Bolder, called “right-sizing.” The company laid off 12 to 13 people from the company’s workforce in Maryville.
Hogan, who has been in town off and on throughout the process, said it was about 25 percent of the workforce.
“This was a natural progression of our business,” she said, noting that the company focused on product for the first few years, then building out the operation in Maryville. Now it is focused on profitability and scaling up for the global market.
In 2021, the company received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system, a traditional step that a company takes to reach wider markets, showing proof of concept, predicability in product and in day-to-day work at the facility.
She explained that the company asked management to find the right size for their operations from a global perspective and select the right staff for the facility.
“Maryville, we’ve said many times, has been the proving grounds for global expansion,” Hogan said. “We’re poised to launch Bolder Industries Terre Haute and Antwerp, but we can’t do it successfully if we’re not proving out the model here as comprehensively as we can.”
She said the company must achieve profitability here in Maryville and the staff right-sizing was a part of that process.
The company uses pyrolysis, to create its “Bolder Black” product, which subjects ground-up waste tire material to temperatures around 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit in an oxygen-starved environment to siphon off the oil and gas leaving behind a dark-colored solid that is then reduced to ultra-fine powder before being mixed with water and formed into tiny pellets for shipment to customers. Understanding that the job is a dirty one, in 2020, the company invested millions of dollars upgrading the facility to enclose transfer systems. Bolder also invested in creating locker rooms with showers for employee use.
“While it feels like it has taken a long time to build this out, we’ve actually been moving at lightning speed. ...” Hogan said. “We’re building something totally new here.”
Bolder is fully contracted for all the product (Bolder Black and Bolder Oil) that it makes here in Maryville as well as in Terre Haute when that facility comes online. Bolder is also contracted for all the Bolder Oil it will produce at the Antwerp facility.
“Many of our partners and customers have searched high and low for somebody that’s extracting quality carbon black and oil out of tires and we’re one of the only ones doing it on a commercial scale,” Hogan said.
She said numerous global companies have visited the Maryville facility such as Michelin, Sheico, BASF, and more.
“We really believe in the team that is here,” Hogan said. “They are an exceptional team. We’re fortunate to have the support of the community and the team that we have here.”
Bolder, which has invested $30 million into the local facility, has plans for more improvements, and is also still hiring for several positions.