Bolder Industries is hiring staff and planning upgrades at its Maryville facility while working to open two new facilities, one in Terre Haute, Indiana, and another in Antwerp, Belgium.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bolder Industries, whose headquarters is in Boulder, Colorado, began operating its local innovative tire-recycling facility in 2014 and has continually worked to upgrade and perfect the 24,000-square-foot facility, investing in its employees and the local community. This year, the global company is planning to move forward with new plants, including one in Terre Haute, Indiana, and another in Antwerp, Belgium.

Recently the company, which employs roughly about 35 employees in Maryville, went through some restructuring that Jessica Hogan, vice president of Strategy & Communications for Bolder, called “right-sizing.” The company laid off 12 to 13 people from the company’s workforce in Maryville.

Bolder Industries is shown in Maryville.
