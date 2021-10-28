MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bolder Industries CEO Tony Wibbeler was in town last week to spend time with crew members and discuss just what the company’s new certification means for Maryville.
Bolder recently received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system, but what exactly does that mean?
“This certification really establishes our commitment to quality,” Wibbeler told The Forum. “It opens up our markets a lot.”
He explained that this is a traditional step that a company would take in order to reach wider markets, but that for Bolder it is an important one that shows proof of concept and moves the company from “‘cool idea’ to ‘hey we’re doing it now.’ We are a fully commercial facility.”
According to a news release, ISO 9001 is an international quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization that helps businesses prove their process to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements and demonstrate continuous improvement.
Wibbeler clarified, saying that the certification not only offers customers predictability in product, but also employees on-site no small amount of predictability in their day-to-day work at the facility.
He noted that the facility had once been a burned-up building that is now a thriving, growing company increasing its abilities as it continues.
The plant is expanding on its southeast corner to accommodate more product, and that will bring with it 11 new jobs, three to four management roles and numerous others.
“We’re hiring in nearly every position right now, those are across the board,” Wibbeler said. From positions for first-job seekers to senior level executives, there are multiple positions available.
Several of those in positions at the Maryville facility now will eventually move on to other locations to train around the world, he said.
This certification allows Bolder to go global, but with that is one key component involving the local facility. Wibbeler said staff members for upcoming new facilities that the company plans to build around the country and the world will train right here in Maryville.
“This is a major expansion worldwide,” Wibbeler said. “This is the gold standard in the whole world. No one in the world does this like us. This is where the biggest tire companies come looking for their circulation solutions; this is ground zero for the ability to extract the chemicals out of it. No one has ever commercialized this idea. It’s really hard.”
He recalled the previous site owner, Carbolytic Materials Company, opened in 2009 and closed in 2012 after a troubled three-year run that included an oil spill, two fires and eventual bankruptcy.
“We’ve been at this since 2014 and it’s not easy to do,” Wibbeler said.
Pyrolysis, the process Bolder uses to create its “Bolder Black” product, involves subjecting ground-up waste tire material to temperatures around 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit in an oxygen-starved environment to siphon off the oil and gas leaving behind a dark-colored solid that is then reduced to ultra-fine powder before being mixed with water and formed into tiny pellets for shipment to customers.
It is difficult and dirty, but Wibbeler said the company has focused and invested millions of dollars upgrading the facility to enclose transfer systems.
“We are completely encapsulating the product solution,” he said. “... A lot of health and safety is being included in this expansion as well,” noting that the entire facility will be much cleaner. In the meantime, he said Bolder already spent $500,000 to build large new locker rooms and showers for employees so they don’t have to go home covered in the product.
“ISO is just an example of that continued commitment to our customers and our folks and be able to be predictable on all fronts,” Wibbeler said. “We’re super excited about it. We’ve got more to share soon.”
For more information, or to apply for a job at Bolder, find them on social media or apply through indeed.com.