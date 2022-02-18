MARYVILLE, Mo. — Five years after her death, family and friends packed into the New Nodaway Humane Society to remember Baylee Hilsabeck and the four-legged friends she loved to love.
Held on what would have been her 22nd birthday, friends and former classmates showed up on Feb. 9 for the fifth anniversary, helping to bring in the 278 items donated to the animal shelter as part of the annual Baylee’s Blessing donation drive. Baylee’s parents, Lisa and Grady Hilsabeck, and her sister, Malainee Montgomery, started the drive five years ago as a tribute to Baylee, who liked spending as much time there as she could.
Every year, Baylee’s family takes a day off to spend together, remembering Baylee and the things she loved, before heading off the animal shelter.
“Yesterday’s goal was to find the one thing while we were out that made you think of Baylee the most,” Lisa Hilsabeck said.
“I won,” Montgomery interjected. “I found this book at the bin store that was the Meowers-Briggs personality test for your cat, and then you can put them in their correct job that you think your cat would qualify for.”
This year the donation drive brought in $3,214 for the humane society.
Across the five years of Baylee’s Blessings donations, the family has raised $15,669 and donated 1,385 items to the shelter to be used to care for animals.