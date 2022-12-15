MARYVILLE, Mo – Arnold’s Plumbing & Garage Services will officially close its doors at the end of the month, just short of a year since the passing of owner Bryan Arnold. After Arnold’s passing, his son, Cade Johnson, took over in hopes of keeping the family business open.
But in today’s economic situation — and with the emotional and mental turmoil they are battling — Johnson and his mother Tiffany Arnold said that they have made the difficult decision to close the family business.
“Cade tried to do this on his own,” Tiffany said. “It’s just not mentally and physically feasible. ... I think he’d still be doing it if Bryan were still here.”
When Woodruff Arnold Construction & Plumbing closed in 2016, the business evolved into several separate enterprises. As owner Keith Arnold retired, his son Bryan made the decision to take on the plumbing and garage door side of Woodruff Arnold by starting his own business.
“Bryan didn’t want to keep it for family reasons,” Arnold said. “He wanted to keep it for community reasons. ... Bryan had a servants’ heart. He wanted to serve his community more than anything.”
As Johnson grew up, he started helping his father with the business throughout high school and college. Soon it became a family business again with Tiffany helping as well. Gradually, Johnson took on more duties with the business and almost completely took over when Bryan was diagnosed with cancer a couple years ago.
So when Bryan passed away in March, Johnson quickly stepped in to try and keep the business running, giving himself about a year to see how things were going before reevaluating. When November came around, the Arnold family made the tough decision to close the shop.
“Physically, with one person, it’s just not easy anymore,” Johnson said.
Tied in with the physical aspect, the growing prices of materials are putting them in a situation where the business is no longer profitable with their current rates, they said. Tiffany said they do not want to take a price hike out on the customer by raising their rates when community members are already struggling.
At the beginning of the year, a water heater would have cost around $600 to be completely installed. Now, the same material and service has risen to $1,000, according to Johnson.
It’s not uncommon for Arnold Plumbing to purchase a water heater or other materials for a customer and then be forced to eat that cost as the customer can no longer afford to pay for the services. The business is simply not feasible to keep open any longer in terms of finances, but that’s not the only factor the Arnold family took into consideration. The loss of a father and a husband played a huge role in the final decision.
“I’m happy doing this, but I’m not,” Johnson said. “I love my customers and clientele but the motivation is not there anymore. Every day I’d get in and we’d go together to everything. Now it’s just me.”
Working with this job, with the same clientele that Bryan curated over the past 20 years, made it nearly impossible for the the family to get a sense of closure and move on, they said. There are constant reminders of what used to be with memories and stories being brought up to the family nearly daily.
“I have to cry every day,” Tiffany said. “Mentally, it’s not good for your health.”
Now, Johnson will be able to get a job where he is able to go home every night and not worry about getting a phone call that requires him to go back out into the field. He’s able to relax, live his life and find what truly makes him happy, he said.
There’s a lingering feeling between Johnson and Tiffany that they could be disappointing Bryan, but they know that he would want his family to do what makes them happy. Johnson said he will be starting a new job in the area at the beginning of the year and is excited to make the announcement when he is able to.
“Instead of finding me and his dad’s way, it’s time for Cade to find his way,” Tiffany said.
