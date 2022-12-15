2020 In the News

MARYVILLE, Mo – Arnold’s Plumbing & Garage Services will officially close its doors at the end of the month, just short of a year since the passing of owner Bryan Arnold. After Arnold’s passing, his son, Cade Johnson, took over in hopes of keeping the family business open.

But in today’s economic situation — and with the emotional and mental turmoil they are battling — Johnson and his mother Tiffany Arnold said that they have made the difficult decision to close the family business.

For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags