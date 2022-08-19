Main Street Marketplace logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville, in partnership with Nodaway County Economic Development and Northwest Missouri State University, announced the launch of Main Street Marketplace, a permanent popup shop location for local entrepreneurs.

According to a news release from Downtown Maryville, the marketplace will offer booths for rent in a commercial, downtown building with set hours each week. Downtown Maryville will cover many of the startup costs for the participating businesses while providing resources and networking opportunities.

