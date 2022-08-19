MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville, in partnership with Nodaway County Economic Development and Northwest Missouri State University, announced the launch of Main Street Marketplace, a permanent popup shop location for local entrepreneurs.
According to a news release from Downtown Maryville, the marketplace will offer booths for rent in a commercial, downtown building with set hours each week. Downtown Maryville will cover many of the startup costs for the participating businesses while providing resources and networking opportunities.
“Our goal is to reduce the barriers that entrepreneurs face when starting a brick-and-mortar business,” said Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison in a statement. “We want to provide a real-world experience for those individuals in a controlled, low-risk environment.”
Main Street Marketplace is an extension of the popup shop program begun in 2021 by Josh McKim, director of Nodaway County Economic Development. Utilizing space donated by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, McKim’s program has hosted more than 60 local businesses.
“Main Street Marketplace emerged from discussions of how to help entrepreneurs along their journey,” said Ben Blackford, director of the Melvin D. & Valorie G. Booth School of Business at Northwest. “One challenge identified for some small businesses in the area is they have developed a great opportunity that is popular with customers at popup shops or daily markets, but they do not yet have the customer base or resources to start their own location; the Main Street Marketplace will help serve as a bridge to that next step.”
Helping entrepreneurs take the next step to a brick-and-mortar business is key to creating a healthy downtown and is a major focus of the organization, the news release stated.
According to an email from Davison, they are not releasing the location of the Marketplace, because they haven’t yet signed a lease.
“A diverse, robust community of independent retail and restaurant establishments is critical to the health and vibrancy of our local area,” said Downtown Maryville President Stephanie Campbell. “Together, we can return Downtown Maryville to its former glory as the regional shopping destination.”
Northwest Missouri State University students from the Melvin D. & Valorie G. Booth School of Business will also be lending a hand behind the scenes to provide additional skillsets and support to vendors.
Vendors will receive assistance in regard to accounting, management, marketing and other areas to build a strong foundation for their company.
“I am excited about this next step in creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem,” McKim said. “Entrepreneurship is one of the most sustainable and impactful economic development strategies a community can adopt. Maryville and Nodaway County’s focus on entrepreneurism will pay huge dividends and ensure that our community will have a diverse and thriving local economy.”
Downtown Maryville is currently accepting applications from interested entrepreneurs. Applications can be completed online at downtownmaryville.com/main-street-marketplace or by contacting Davison. The deadline for applications is Aug. 26.