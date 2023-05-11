South Paws
 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors selected South Paws Veterinary Clinic as its May Business of the Month.

According to a news release, South Paws, located at 2211 S. Main St., is a full service facility committed to promoting responsible pet ownership and preventive pet health care.

South Paws
