MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors selected South Paws Veterinary Clinic as its May Business of the Month.
According to a news release, South Paws, located at 2211 S. Main St., is a full service facility committed to promoting responsible pet ownership and preventive pet health care.
“Dr. Sally has been taking care of our pets for years,” noted the business’ nominator. “She and her staff are always available to help with routine things, but also emergency care. … She is certainly an accomplished woman and (a) respected professional in our community.”
Nominated for its outstanding customer service, South Paws, like other local businesses may be nominated and recognized for demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service and/or professional relationships.
To be eligible, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and meet at least one of the following selection criteria:
Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the chamber
Provide superior customer service and/or products
Be considered a successful and professional business by peers
To help the chamber recognize an outstanding area business, nominate one online at maryvillechamber.com.
All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.
When nominating a business, The chamber asks that people keep the following in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long term commitment to local economic growth, and proactive hiring standards for community members. Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.