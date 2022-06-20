MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognize the importance of customer service and on Tuesday honored Rogers Pharmacy as the June Business of the Month.
According to a news release, the award highlights the businesses that serve and support their communities with the highest degree of care and professionalism. Businesses receiving the award do extremely well in community involvement, economic growth, customer service and professional relationships.
“Rogers is always welcoming and willing to help,” said Amy Gessert, chamber executive director. “They work so hard to get their customers what they need.”
To be eligible for this award, a business must be in good standing with the chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:
- Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the chamber.
- Provide superior customer service and/or products.
- Considered a successful and professional business by peers.
To help the chamber recognize an area business, anyone may nominate one by visiting maryvillechamber.com.
All nominations will remain under consideration for three months from the date of submission.
Submissions may be made at any time, but for consideration in July, they must be received by the first Friday of the month.