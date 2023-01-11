FAA Outage

A Southwest plane flies low over Gravelly Point on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. 

 CAROLYN KASTER/ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration has brought flights to a standstill across the U.S., with thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said Wednesday that they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 3,700 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States. More than 550 were cancelled.

NEW YORK (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. early Wednesday, with thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags