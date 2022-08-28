Cover Crops

Cover crops are shown on a Soil and Water Outcomes Fund enrolled farm.

 SUBMITTED BY SOIL AND WATER OUTCOMES FUND

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A program in part designed to improve water quality by reducing nutrient runoff is looking to enroll 10,000 acres from farmers in northwest Missouri.

The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund, an organization that pays farmers based on environmental outcomes resulting from conservation practice implementation, announced this week that farmers in northwest Missouri may now enroll.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags