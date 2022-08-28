MARYVILLE, Mo. — A program in part designed to improve water quality by reducing nutrient runoff is looking to enroll 10,000 acres from farmers in northwest Missouri.
The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund, an organization that pays farmers based on environmental outcomes resulting from conservation practice implementation, announced this week that farmers in northwest Missouri may now enroll.
The fund offers up to $40 an acre to farmers who transition to on-farm conservation practices like tillage reductions, implementing cover crops, extending crop rotations and fertilizer management.
Agronomy experts from the organization work with individual farmers to create a model for success, then use a third-party agency to monitor the desired outcomes.
The SWOF pays farmers half up front to help with implementation and the second half is paid out based on the agreed upon outcomes.
“As the most farmer friendly ecosystem services program in the industry today we pride ourselves on our ability to deliver practical and flexible conservation agronomy support to farmers to enhance the value of their land for years to come,” said Adam Kiel, SWOF managing director, in a news release.
The organization began its work in 2020 in Iowa as a joint operation between Quantified Ventures and the Iowa Soybean Association in an attempt to scale up public programs that incentivize farmers for implementing conservation practices that reduce nitrogen and phosphorous runoff and also help sequester carbon.
The SWOF then sells off those water and carbon credits to public and private partners, like LifeLine Foods and PepsiCo for the Missouri initiative. Those companies use the credits to offset their own carbon emissions.
On the water quality side, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resources Conservation Service, which offers similar programs itself to farmers, committed $8.3 million for the water quality outcome credits. The investment came after the program’s initial success in pilot programs in Iowa, Ohio and Maryland, allowing expansion into parts of Illinois, Indiana and Missouri — including northwest Missouri.
Interested farmers may verify eligibility and enroll through the SWOF website, theoutcomesfund.com.