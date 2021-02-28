MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Commission and Missouri Farm Bureau have teamed up to recognize and thank farmers, both local and around the world for the work they do.
Nodaway County Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker recently signed a Missouri Farm Bureau proclamation on behalf of consumers around the world and joining the Nodaway County Farm Bureau in honoring agriculture producers by declaring Feb. 28 through March 6 as Missouri Farm Bureau Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer Week.
According to a news release, the most recent USDA Census of Agriculture from 2017 noted the number of Missouri farms dropped from a 2012 record of 99,171 on 28.5 million acres of land to 95,320 on 27.8 million acres. The USDA only compiles the census every five years. The next census is set to be performed in 2022, and the USDA is asking farmers and ranchers to sign up to be counted.
Despite the drop in farm numbers and acreage, the state continues to rank among the top 10 states in production of major commodities and provides an $88.4 billion economic impact.
“America’s farms and farmers continue to be the most productive in the world,” the release noted. “Each farm annually produces enough food and fiber for 166 people, 106 in the U.S. and 60 abroad.”
American consumers spend less than 10 percent of their disposable income on food, but by 2050 the global population is expected to increase by 2.2 million people and farmers will have to grow about 70 percent more food than is now produced, according to the release.
“With all that they produce, it is remarkable that farm and ranch families account for less than 2 percent of the U.S. population,” according to the release. “Across the United States, there are 2 million farms with 3.4 million farm operators. This number includes owners, their families, hired workers, tenants and renters or sharecroppers. Many farms today find multiple generations working together to produce food and fiber. … Agriculture matters to us all. Food, clothing, fuel, medicine, entertainment, sports equipment, personal care products, school supplies, the list goes on — all would be much different without it.”