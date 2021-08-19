FAIRFAX, Mo. — The Graves-Chapple Research Center plans to host a free, in-person field day from 7:30 - 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 29955 Outer Road in Fairfax, Missouri.
According to a press release, free breakfast will be offered at 7:30 a.m. The first tour leaves at 8 a.m. and the last tour leaves at 11:15 a.m. The day will end with free lunch at 11:45 a.m.
Speakers plan to discuss a variety of agricultural topics at the field day.
“A wide variety of experts from the University of Missouri will be there to answer questions. Those experts will lead topic-specific discussions,” said Superintendent Jim Crawford in a news release.
The integrated pest management tour will feature speakers, including Kevin Rice, University of Missouri assistant professor of plant science.
The Graves-Chapple Research Center is one of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources’ agricultural experiment stations.
“We are incredibly excited to host an in-person field day this year, after our virtual event last year,” Crawford said. “The speakers’ topics have been selected to answer the questions we are receiving and to highlight the work done at the Graves-Chapple Research Center.”
For disability aid materials or services, contact Superintendent Jim Crawford at crawfordj@missouri.edu by Saturday, Aug. 21.
For more information about field day, call Crawford at 660-744-6231 or email him at crawfordj@missouri.edu. For more information about the Graves-Chapple Research Center, visit graveschapple.missouri.edu.
Event sponsors include the University of Missouri Extension, AgChoice, FCS Financial, Kent Fisher Insurance, Mo Valley Ag, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative.
Featured Speakers
- Wayne Flanary – Effect on Crop Yield for Different Inputs
- Charlie Ellis – NW Missouri Strip Trial Results
- Ray Massey – Farming Carbon Markets
- Andy Luke – Enlist or Xtend Soybeans: Pros and Cons
- Travis Winans and Haylee Schreier – Weed Management Update
- Kevin Rice – Update on Soybean Gall Midge and New Traps to Quantify Stink Bugs in Soybean Fields
- Peng Tian – Current Diseases and Services of the MU Plant Diagnostic Clinic
- Scott Brown – Critical Drivers in the Market Outlook for Corn and Soybeans
- Ben Brown – Corn and Soybeans Costs of Production