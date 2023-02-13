Graves-Chapple (copy)

The Graves-Chapple Research Center, a University of Missouri agricultural experiment station, is set planning to add a new building to its campus. 

 UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION PHOTO

ROCK PORT, Mo. — For more than three decades, the University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center near Rock Port has provided information to help growers increase their profitability and continue to be good stewards of their land and the environment. A new building will be built to meet the growing needs at the center.

As part of their vision to help the center expand its efforts, members of the Graves-Chapple advisory board thought a new building to augment the current facilities they have outgrown would be a logical first step. The advisory board was able to secure initial funding from the Missouri legislature in the state’s FY 2023 budget.

