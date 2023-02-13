ROCK PORT, Mo. — For more than three decades, the University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center near Rock Port has provided information to help growers increase their profitability and continue to be good stewards of their land and the environment. A new building will be built to meet the growing needs at the center.
As part of their vision to help the center expand its efforts, members of the Graves-Chapple advisory board thought a new building to augment the current facilities they have outgrown would be a logical first step. The advisory board was able to secure initial funding from the Missouri legislature in the state’s FY 2023 budget.
The board believes a new building at the Graves-Chapple Center will allow it to carry out new opportunities for additional research and demonstrations. The planned building will be used to increase the number of engagement opportunities by providing a large classroom setting.
“When not being used for workshops or other teaching activities, the facility would serve as additional storage to help reduce maintenance and operation costs for the center’s equipment by protecting it from the harsh weather,” said Jim Crawford, Graves-Chapple director.
Initially started to demonstrate and advocate for no-till farming practices, the Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center has grown to more than 200 acres and provides information on crop fertility, variety selections, herbicides and many other aspects of row crop and forage production.
“While operated by University of Missouri Extension, the center relies heavily upon local producers and agribusinesses to provide input into research and demonstration projects to meet their needs,” said Crawford.
The building will be a 60-by-80-foot pole barn utilizing a 30-foot hangar door on one side and a 24-foot rollup door on the other. The floor will be epoxy-coated for ease of maintenance as well as aesthetics for workshops and meetings. A concrete pad in the front will provide accessible parking during events.
“This funding is a great start to construction of this facility,” said Crawford. “However, the advisory board is working with local businesses and individuals to raise additional funds to finish the facility. There are both individual and business donor options.”
Donations can be made online through Mizzou Give Direct at tinyurl.com/graveschapple, or by stopping by the Atchison County Extension Center located in the Velma Houts building, 201 U.S. Highway 136, Rock Port, MO.
All donors will be recognized at the Graves-Chapple field day, Aug. 22, during a ribbon-cutting for the new building as well as on a plaque mounted in the facility.