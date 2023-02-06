MF In the News

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Agronomists and crop advisers from Cropwise Consulting and Milne Dinsdale Seed are teaming up with specialists from Precision Planting and PivotBio Proven 40 to bring the “Focus on the Furrow” Planter Clinic to farms in northwest Missouri on Feb. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m.

According to a news release from Cropwise, the workshop is an opportunity for farmers, landowners and agricultural service providers to gain insight into how to optimize planters for exceptional emergence and stands, and improve understanding of planter wear and calibration. Additionally, attendees will learn about soil and crop fertility, nitrogen management, in-furrow fertilizer and the use of microbial technologies, including PivotBio Proven 40 On-Seed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags