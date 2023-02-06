MARYVILLE, Mo. — Agronomists and crop advisers from Cropwise Consulting and Milne Dinsdale Seed are teaming up with specialists from Precision Planting and PivotBio Proven 40 to bring the “Focus on the Furrow” Planter Clinic to farms in northwest Missouri on Feb. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m.
According to a news release from Cropwise, the workshop is an opportunity for farmers, landowners and agricultural service providers to gain insight into how to optimize planters for exceptional emergence and stands, and improve understanding of planter wear and calibration. Additionally, attendees will learn about soil and crop fertility, nitrogen management, in-furrow fertilizer and the use of microbial technologies, including PivotBio Proven 40 On-Seed.
“We will go far beyond a typical planter clinic, offering attendees direct access to specialists with expertise in planter technology, fertility and the use of microbes, said Erin Marlow, agronomist with Cropwise Consulting, in a statement. “We are excited to offer this opportunity for growers for the second year in a row.”
The clinic will focus on small-group, hands-on learning with a planter currently set up with available technologies.
“We are fortunate to have partners that offer so much experience and willingness to work with our operation and that of our clients,” said Travis Milne, farmer and owner of Milne Dinsdale Seed. “We will help farmers understand and evaluate planter performance and help drive production using new planter technologies.”
The clinic will be held on Feb. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Milne Dinsdale Seed in Maryville. Registration is free and can be found at: http://232281-991.precisionplantingevents.com or by calling 816-351-4420. Dinner will be served by Grill Sergeant BBQ.