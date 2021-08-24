MARYVILLE, Mo. — Jeremy Poynter, DDS, of Gentle Dental Care in Maryville, received the Academy of General Dentistry Fellowship Award on June 12 at AGD’s Annual Scientific Session in Austin, Texas.
According to a news release, the award recognizes an “AGD member’s commitment to excellence in dental education.”
To be eligible for the award, Poynter had to be an AGD member for three years, complete 500 hours of continuing dental education and pass a comprehensive written exam. He was one of 286 dentists to receive this award at the scientific session this year. More than 17,391 members have received the award in the history of AGD.
“Becoming an AGD Fellow means a dentist has taken part in some of the most rigorous continuing dental education programs today,” said Bruce Cassis, DDS, MAGD and AGD president, in the release. “Only an estimated six percent of all dentists have achieved this designation, and we are proud to honor Dr. Poynter for his commitment and dedication to provide his patients with advanced and exceptional oral health care. He is exceeding industry requirements and paving a path of success distinguishing himself professionally amongst his peers and exemplifying his allegiance to the dental community.”
Poynter is a 2015 UMKC School of Dentistry alumnus and a member of the Missouri Dental Association and the American Dental Association.
Founded in 1952, the AGD is a professional association of more than 40,000 public general dentists, making it the largest association for general dentists in the world.