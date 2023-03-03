IMG_9039.jpg
Members of the Northwest Technical School Culinary Arts class serve breakfast at the 61st annual Farm-City Banquet held at the Northwest Missouri State University Agricultural Learning Center.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce 61st annual Farm-City Banquet breakfast held Friday morning at the Northwest Missouri State University Agricultural Learning Center recognized numerous people, families and groups within the Nodaway County agriculture community. 

As emcee, Chad McCollough thanked students from the Northwest Technical School Culinary Arts class who helped serve at the event as well as event sponsors: Northwest Missouri State University, Ag Power, Nodaway Valley Bank, Farmers Mutual Insurance of Nodaway County, FCS Financial, the Nodaway County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Nodaway County Cattlemen's Association.

Joseph Frueh, Colton Holtman, Kyle Schieber and Shelby Lager with the Nodaway County Cattlemen's Association received the Outstanding Farm Advocate award during Friday morning's Farm-City Banquet held at the Northwest Agricultural Learning Center.
Jackie Lacy stands with family on Friday after receiving the Outstanding Female in Agriculture award. Shown from left are: Lacy, James, Jackson, James and Betty Campbell.
Teri and Michael Roberts select a winning name for a door prize at the 61st annual Farm-City Banquet held Friday at the Northwest Agricultural Learning Center. The Roberts were named the Nodaway County Outstanding Farm Family.
Inductees to the MU Extension Council Leadership Hall of Fame are Jackie Baker, Chris Wallace and Rosalie Wallace.
Dr. David Frueh receives a plaque from Bridget Kenny, with Nodaway County MU Extension. He was placed on the Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Harold Wilmarth's children Scott and Todd Wilmarth, Shari Patterson and Tami Mundi were on hand for the presentation Friday at the 61st annual Farm-City Banquet held Northwest Agricultural Learning Center.
