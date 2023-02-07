CONCEPTION, Mo. — Twenty-four women and men make up the 2023 class of Leadership Northwest Missouri, an annual series of sessions that bring together existing and emerging leaders from throughout a 19-county region to discover and sharpen their leadership skills, explore regional issues and build a network of contacts throughout northwest Missouri.
According to a news release, the 2023 class began with a two-day retreat, Jan. 18 and 19, at Conception Abbey.
“Our two-day retreat was an amazing experience that I’d recommend to anyone no matter their employment role,” said Becky Vandevender, a participant from Grundy County. “I have been able to apply what I’ve learned to my career and my personal life.”
Each month following, participants will gather for day-long sessions in varied locations throughout the region. The series concludes with a July 13 graduation celebration in Hamilton, Missouri.
Members of the 2023 class and the 14 counties they represent are:
- DeAnn Davison, Kelsi Meyer, Ian Myers, Machelle Skinner, Nodaway County
- Jenna Keyes, Andrew County
- Brooke Vette, Melissa Williamson, Kamron Woodring, Atchison County
- Alexander Murray, Carrie Watkins, April Wood, Buchanan County
- John Nab, Caldwell County
- Jeffrey Martin, Carroll County
- Chad Howerton, Clinton County
- RaCail King, Daviess County
- Laura Almquist, Shawna Dye, Gentry County
- Cole Soptic, Becky Vandevender, Grundy County
- Sarah Williamson, Harrison County
- Lee Ann Blazer, Adam Summers, Holt County
- Kerry Savage, Livingston County
- Lisa Colson, Mercer County
According to the news release, the program puts a deliberate focus on fostering a sense of ownership for the region — emphasizing the interdependent roles among those in the region to work toward shared progress and success.
“I am excited to see my leadership grow over the next several months,” said Shawna Dye, Gentry County.