Leadership Northwest Missouri Class of 2023

The 23rd class of Leadership Northwest Missouri is shown during its recent opening retreat at Conception Abbey in Conception. Class members are shown from front to back and left to right. First row: Lee Ann Blazer, Laura Almquist and Shawna Dye. Second row: Becky Vandevender, Alexander Murray and Jenna Keyes. Third row: RaCail King, Kerry Savage and Melissa Williamson. Fourth row: Sarah Williamson, Ian Myers and Machelle Skinner. Fifth row: Lisa Colson, April Wood and John Nab. Sixth row: Chad Howerton, Carrie Watkins, Brooke Vette and Kelsi Meyer. Seventh row: Jeffrey Martin, DeAnn Davison and Cole Soptic. Back row: Adam Summers and Kamron Woodring.

 SUBMITTED BY LEADERSHIP NORTHWEST MISSOURI

CONCEPTION, Mo. — Twenty-four women and men make up the 2023 class of Leadership Northwest Missouri, an annual series of sessions that bring together existing and emerging leaders from throughout a 19-county region to discover and sharpen their leadership skills, explore regional issues and build a network of contacts throughout northwest Missouri.

According to a news release, the 2023 class began with a two-day retreat, Jan. 18 and 19, at Conception Abbey. 

